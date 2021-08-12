Hot Docs Title ‘Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story’ Gets U.S. Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment said Thursday that it has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story, a documentary about the New Age electronica musician directed by Posy Dixon. A theatrical release is planned for October timed to the release of Copeland’s Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined album, and a current exhibit at the Guggenheim.

Copeland released a pair of folk and blues albums in the 1970s before segueing to a career in Canadian children’s TV, and writing songs for Sesame Street. It was in the 1980s when Copeland began playing with computer-generated sounds. The result is the 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies, now considered groundbreaking in the genre especially after it was lifted up by collectors and got a 2016 rerelease.

In the pic, a LUCA production produced by Liv Proctor, Dixon connected with the musician, now living as Glenn Copeland, and began to document his history and emergence into the independent music scene. Half aural-visual history, half DIY tour video, the film allows Copland, now a musical and queer icon, to connect with fans new and old.

Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story bowed at Hot Docs, North America’s largest doc festival, this spring.

“The music of Keyboard Fantasies has already touched record collectors around the world,” Dixon said. “In an era when live touring has become increasingly challenging, I hope that our film can move with grace, bringing Glenn’s wisdom and life-affirming performances to audiences around the world.”

Greenwich’s Ed Arentz negotiated the rights deal with Canoe Film’s Caroline Stern repping the filmmakers.