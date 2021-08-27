‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Renewed For Season 2 By AMC

Annie Murphy starrer Kevin Can F**k Himself will be back for a second season. AMC has renewed the series from creator Valerie Armstrong and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack (Claws). The eight-episode second season is slated to premiere on AMC+ and AMC next year.

The renewal follows a strong first season. It was the most watched series on AMC+ and top acquisition driver for the premium streaming bundle across all major distribution platforms. Kevin was the biggest new series launch in the history of the service and was particularly popular with young, upscale and female-skewing viewers. The series also garnered positive reviews and strong social activity and buzz.

Said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios: “It’s Kevin’s world, Allison’s just living in it. Or is she? This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before. We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale’s cliffhanger and continue Allison’s journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way.”

Related Story 'Interview With The Vampire': Jacob Anderson To Play Louis In AMC Series Based On Anne Rice's Book

Season one of the part multi-cam, part single-cam series followed the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them). And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny. The series broke television convention via volleying camera setups and allowed the audience to see what happened when the cameras followed Allison out of her husband’s domain and as she finally wakes up to—and revolts against—the injustices in her life.



Kevin Can F**k Himself also features Mary Hollis Inboden, Eric Petersen, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe and Raymond Lee.

Watch on Deadline

Jones and McCormack executive produce through Le Train Train. Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer.

“We’re so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show,” added Armstrong. “Creating the first season of Kevin Can F**K Himself and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year.”