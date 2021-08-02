Newcomer Kelly Gale To Star With Gerard Butler In Lionsgate Thriller ‘The Plane’

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Gale has signed on to star in The Plane, alongside Gerard Butler.

Lionsgate’s action thriller centers on Ray Torrance (Butler), a commercial pilot who has just heroically landed a storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, subsequently finding himself threatened by militant pirates who are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage. As the world’s authorities and media search for the disappeared aircraft, Torrance must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe long enough for help to arrive.

Jean-François Richet is directing the film, from a script by JP Davis, Charles Cumming and Matt Cook, which is based on a book by Cumming.

Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing alongside MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner.

Pic’s exec producers are Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame, and Vicki Dee Rock. Luillo Ruiz is serving as co-producer. The project was co-financed by Olive Hill Media and Paprika Financing and co-produced with Pimienta Films.

Eda Kowan and Jason Constantine are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. It’s expected to enter production in Puerto Rico later this month.

With The Plane, Gale makes her feature film acting debut.

Gale is a renowned international fashion model, known for her work with Sports Illustrated and Victoria’s Secret, who has posed for publications including GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Sports Illustrated and Playboy. She has also participated in high level campaigns and walked runways for Chanel, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Jean Paul Gautier, Rag & Bone, Diane von Fürstenberg, and Vivienne Tam, among others.

She is represented by Buchwald and Magnolia Entertainment.