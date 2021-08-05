Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville To Star In Steve Levitan Comedy Pilot ‘Reboot’ At Hulu

Steve Levitan is headed to streaming. In the first non-network green light for the Emmy-winning Modern Family co-creator, Hulu has formally picked up comedy pilot Reboot, with Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville tapped to star.

In Reboot, created by Levitan and clearly inspired by the recent wave of comedy revivals, when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

Levitan co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom (iZombie). It was based on a story by Levitan. He and Enbom executive produce with Enbom frequent collaborator Danielle Stokdyk. 20th Television, where Levitan is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Levitan is the latest powerhouse broadcast showrunner to branch out into streaming. Sitcom king Chuck Lorre has done it with Disjointed and The Kominsky Method at Netflix; Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman did it with Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence is behind Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, while This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman is making his first foray into streaming with the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Levitan is coming off an 11-season run as co-creator executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Christopher Lloyd of ABC’s Modern Family, which won five consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series. His extensive broadcast résumé also includes creating and executive producing the NBC comedy Just Shoot Me! He is repped by UTA.

Key stars opposite Cecily Strong in Apple TV+’s breakout musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! He recently wrapped production on Judd Apatow’s comedy feature The Bubble for Netflix. Key recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical The Prom, also for Netflix, and in the streamer’s holiday film, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. He is repped by UTA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.

Knoxville, who starred in and produced the box office hits, Jackass, Jackass Two, Jackass 3D, and Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, next will be seen in Jackass 4, which is set to release Oct. 22. He most recently was seen in Lionsgate’s Above Suspicion with Emilia Clarke. He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.