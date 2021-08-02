Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Surgery Planned

UPDATE, with video Kathy Griffin revealed today that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will undergo surgery to have half of her left lung removed.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something,” the comic wrote on Twitter today. “I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed.” Later in the message, she assures her followers, “I’m gonna be just fine.”

The 60-year-old Griffin, who says she has never been a smoker, said that doctors “are very optimistic” about her outcome, noting that the cancer is “stage one” and contained to her left lung. “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.”

She said she expects to be up and about in a month or less.

In an exclusive interview on tonight’s Nightline, Griffin tells Juju Chang, co-anchor of the ABC news series, that the diagnosis was made a few weeks ago. “I’m still a little bit in shock,” Griffin says in a clip from the episode. She also is expected to talk about her mental health struggles over the last few years, her addiction to pills, a suicide attempt, her newfound sobriety and more.

See a clip of the Nightline interview below.

In her tweet, the actress, apparently making reference to the controversial, career-threatening photo that depicted her hold the fake severed head of then-President Donald Trump, wrote, “It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

Griffin noted that she is fully vaccinated against Covid otherwise her situation could have been even more serious. “Please stay up to date on your medical checkups. It’ll save your life.”