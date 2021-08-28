Karlovy Vary Winners: ‘As Far As I Can Walk’ Takes Grand Prix Crystal Globe

As Far As I Can Walk

The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival came to a close today with the awarding of its various prizes.

The Grand Prix Crystal Globe, the event’s main prize, went to Stefan Arsenijević’s As Far as I Can Walk. The award comes with a $25,000 grant split between the director and producer. The film also picked up the Best Actor award for star Ibrahim Koma.

As Far as I Can Walk follows Strahinja and his wife Ababuo, who left Ghana with a dream of a better life in Europe. Instead of reaching the western part of the continent, they were deported back to Serbia. Strahinja has started to build himself a career, while Ababuo is unable to fulfil her ambitions and she feels increasingly frustrated. When she disappears one day, Strahinja sets out to find her.

The Crystal Globe jury were: Eva Mulvad, Denmark, Marta Nieradkiewicz, Poland, Christos Nikou, Greece, Christoph Terhechte, Germany.

Also handed out today were prizes from the East of the West competition. Below is the full list of winners:

GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE (25 000 USD)

As Far as I Can Walk

Directed by: Stefan Arsenijević

Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (15 000 USD)

Every Single Minute

Directed by: Erika Hníková

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD

Dietrich Brüggemann for the film Nö

Germany, 2021

BEST ACTRESS AWARD

Éléonore Loiselle for her role in the film Wars

Canada, 2021

BEST ACTOR AWARD

Ibrahim Koma for his role in the film As Far as I Can Walk

Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

The Staffroom

Directed by: Sonja Tarokić

Croatia, 2021

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Vinette Robinson for her role in the film Boiling Point

United Kingdom, 2020

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Jelena Stanković for cinematography in the film As Far as I Can Walk

Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021

PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD

Zátopek

Directed by: David Ondříček

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021

EAST OF THE WEST GRAND PRIX (15 000 USD)

Nuuccha

Directed by: Vladimir Munkuev Russia, 2021

EAST OF THE WEST SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

Sisterhood / Sestri

Directed by: Dina Duma

North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, 2021

SPECIAL JURY MENTION

Intensive Life Unit / Jednotka intenzivního života

Directed by: Adéla Komrzý

Czech Republic, 2021

CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA

Michael Caine, Great Britain

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jan Svěrák, Czech Republic