Karlovy Vary Winners: ‘As Far As I Can Walk’ Takes Grand Prix Crystal Globe

The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival came to a close today with the awarding of its various prizes.
The Grand Prix Crystal Globe, the event’s main prize, went to Stefan Arsenijević’s As Far as I Can Walk. The award comes with a $25,000 grant split between the director and producer. The film also picked up the Best Actor award for star Ibrahim Koma.
As Far as I Can Walk follows Strahinja and his wife Ababuo, who left Ghana with a dream of a better life in Europe. Instead of reaching the western part of the continent, they were deported back to Serbia. Strahinja has started to build himself a career, while Ababuo is unable to fulfil her ambitions and she feels increasingly frustrated. When she disappears one day, Strahinja sets out to find her.
The Crystal Globe jury were: Eva Mulvad, Denmark, Marta Nieradkiewicz, Poland, Christos Nikou, Greece, Christoph Terhechte, Germany.
Also handed out today were prizes from the East of the West competition. Below is the full list of winners:
GRAND PRIX – CRYSTAL GLOBE (25 000 USD)
As Far as I Can Walk
Directed by: Stefan Arsenijević
Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021
SPECIAL JURY PRIZE (15 000 USD)
Every Single Minute
Directed by: Erika Hníková
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021
BEST DIRECTOR AWARD
Dietrich Brüggemann for the film Nö
Germany, 2021
BEST ACTRESS AWARD
Éléonore Loiselle for her role in the film Wars
Canada, 2021
BEST ACTOR AWARD
Ibrahim Koma for his role in the film As Far as I Can Walk
Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
The Staffroom
Directed by: Sonja Tarokić
Croatia, 2021
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
Vinette Robinson for her role in the film Boiling Point
United Kingdom, 2020
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
Jelena Stanković for cinematography in the film As Far as I Can Walk
Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania, 2021
PRÁVO AUDIENCE AWARD
Zátopek
Directed by: David Ondříček
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2021
EAST OF THE WEST GRAND PRIX (15 000 USD)
Nuuccha
Directed by: Vladimir Munkuev Russia, 2021
EAST OF THE WEST SPECIAL JURY PRIZE
Sisterhood / Sestri
Directed by: Dina Duma
North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, 2021
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
Intensive Life Unit / Jednotka intenzivního života
Directed by: Adéla Komrzý
Czech Republic, 2021
CRYSTAL GLOBE FOR OUTSTANDING ARTISTIC CONTRIBUTION TO WORLD CINEMA
Michael Caine, Great Britain
FESTIVAL PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO CZECH CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jan Svěrák, Czech Republic
