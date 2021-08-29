Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Finally Arrives After Numerous Delays, Streaming Now

There are 27 tracks listed on the Spotify playlist for the album. The song “Jail pt. 2,” which reportedly features DaBaby, is listed but not yet unavailable.

Donda was originally scheduled for release on July 22, and was supposed to be unveiled at two huge listening party held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But West, ever the perfectionist, decided to hold off on the release, and was said to have been in residence at the stadium to complete work on the album.