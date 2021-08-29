Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Finally Arrives After Numerous Delays, Streaming Now

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
The wait is over. After delays, three listening parties, and an eyebrow-raising performance art wedding, Kanye West has finally released his newest album, Donda.

Named after his late mother, the album is West’s 10th studio album and follows his evangelical Jesus Is King, released in 2019.

Donda was originally scheduled for release on July 22, and was supposed to be unveiled at two huge listening party held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But West, ever the perfectionist, decided to hold off on the release, and was said to have been in residence at the stadium to complete work on the album.

He held a final event in Chicago on Thursday, which featured what was described as a “performance art” wedding to Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children who filed for divorce in February. Also in attendance were DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, both embroiled in their own controversies over the last few months. West topped it all by appearing to set himself on fire.

This latest album features contributions from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Travis Sliscott and others. There are 27 tracks listed on Spotify for the album. The song “Jail pt. 2,” which reportedly features DaBaby, is listed but not yet unavailable.

