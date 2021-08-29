Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Finally Arrives After Numerous Delays, Streaming Now

He held a final event in Chicago on Thursday, which featured what was described as a “performance art” wedding to Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children who filed for divorce in February. Also in attendance were DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, both embroiled in their own controversies over the last few months. West topped it all by appearing to set himself on fire.
This latest album features contributions from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Travis Sliscott and others. There are 27 tracks listed on Spotify for the album. The song “Jail pt. 2,” which reportedly features DaBaby, is listed but not yet unavailable.