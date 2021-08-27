Kanye West Courts Controversy, Appearing With Marilyn Manson & DaBaby At Massive ‘Donda’ Listening Party In Chicago

Kanye West – who recently filed to legally change his name to just Ye – had his third stadium listening party for his evolving album, Donda, on Thursday night.

After two similar events at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, West gathered about 40,000 fans inside Chicago’s Soldier Field, according to a local NBC report.

In the center of the field, West built a replica of his childhood home topped by a cross where he and a secession of guest stars appeared on the porch. The group reportedly included Travis Scott, Marilyn Manson, Shenseea, Westside Gunn, DaBaby, Don Toliver, Larry Hoover Jr. and Rooga.

This is not a drill.@kanyewest presents: #Donda.

Live from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Only on Apple Music.https://t.co/w5603YUviT pic.twitter.com/vYQTpJN5by — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 27, 2021

Manson and DaBaby are controversial choices.

Manson, as Deadline has reported, turned himself in to authorities last month on assault charges. That follows a cascade of recent sexual assault and abuse accusations from women, including ex girlfriends and an assistant.

DaBaby, for his part, made homophobic comments onstage at a Miami event last month. A number of the rapper’s subsequent performances were canceled, including one at Lollapolooza.

Kanye brought out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby during his Donda listening party in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/whLcxGdTQK — Consequence (@consequence) August 27, 2021

So the appearance of the duo with a recently redevoted Christian such as West under a cross at an event for an album dedicated to his late mother in the city where she raised him seems, at the very least, incongruous. It was not the only moment of spectacle.

The event, which seemed even more elaborate than the Atlanta gatherings, was live streamed by Apple Music. It included a faceless group decked out in black tactical gear with his mother’s name on their flak jackets.

"Even if you are not ready for the day, it cannot always be night."#Donda pic.twitter.com/dpfBM1Fv7I — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 27, 2021

There was a spectral woman in white who looked ready for a ghostly wedding as she plodded up to a smiling West.

There was a video of a figure that appeared to be the rapper sitting, on fire, in a flaming house.

There was West standing in front of the house surrounded by what seemed a ring of fire.

Donda the album has evolved from listening event to listening event. Many tonight were speculating that the Chicago version is the final iteration. The release date, which was once “summer” and then moved to August 29, was updated to September 5 on iTunes tonight.