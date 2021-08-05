Justice Smith Boards Julianne Moore Con Artist Pic ‘Sharper’ From Apple Original Film & A24

HBO Genera+ion actor Justice Smith has joined Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan in Apple Original Film and A24’s Sharper.

Smith will play Tom, a bookstore owner in New York City in the Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka penned movie which ranked on the 16th annual The Black List. Sharper follows a con artist, played by Moore, set in the world of Manhattan’s billionaire echelon.

Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated director Benjamin Caron (The Crown Sherlock) will serve as director and, in addition to starring, Moore will produce alongside Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka and Erik Feig and Jessica Switch of Picturestart. Julia Hammer of Picturestart will executive produce.

Smith can currently be seen in Genera+ion from producer Lena Dunham and creator Zelda Barnz, which premiered in March. His first blockbuster lead role was opposite Ryan Reynolds in 2019 $433.9M-grossing global box office hit Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. Smith was recently named the face of the Men’s Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2021 campaign; along with a stylized vignette, he will be feature in a large print and billboard campaign that will roll out in March of this year. Previously, he starred as Theodore Finch in All the Bright Places alongside Elle Fanning, based on the best-selling book of same namesake written by Jennifer Niven. He also upcoming for Smith is the film The Voyeurs opposite Sydney Sweeney. He will also reprise his role as Franklin Webb, who was first introduced in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in Jurassic World: Dominion on June 10, 2022. Additionally, he is currently in production on Dungeons & Dragons with Chris Pine. Smith first starred in the Cara Delevingne and Nat Wolff movie Paper Towns. In 2017 he made his stage debut in the off-Broadway play Yen, in which he starred opposite Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges. He starred the following year in the Off-Broadway play The Mother, opposite another Oscar nominee, Isabelle Huppert. Smith is repped by WME, The Kohl Group and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Sharper is Moore’s second project with Apple following the limited series Lisey’s Story, a deeply personal thriller from creator Stephen King, in which Moore stars and executive produces.