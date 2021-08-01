‘Jungle Cruise’ Sets Sail With $62M Global Theatrical, Faces Choppy Overseas Waters; ‘Suicide Squad’ Slays $7M In Early Debut – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: In its global launch, Disney’s Jungle Cruise grossed $61.8M at worldwide turnstiles. That does not include the “over $30M” that came from Disney+ in the day-and-date streaming release (which leads to $91.8M as Anthony has reported). In pure theatrical terms, the Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt-starrer performed ahead of expectations domestically, and came in vastly lower at the international box office compared to pre-weekend estimates.

While the $27.6M international start for Jungle Cruise is well below the $40M projected debut, even rivals today agree the film is facing several issues which include a changing overseas Covid landscape as well as strong local titles in some markets.

To wit: France is still getting used to the required health pass (or negative Covid test) to gain entry to cinemas. Jungle Cruise ended up No. 2 there (behind local adventure comedy Kaamelott) with $1.7M. Where Jungle Cruise excelled was the UK with $3.2M, although that was below Warner Bros/DC’s The Suicide Squad which opened early to $4.7M.

Watch on Deadline

The latter film went out in five overseas markets this session before it adds 64 more next weekend. In total, Suicide Squad grossed $7M during this frame.

In these uncertain times it’s important to take note of the various and varying situations around the world. Disney has been extra in the barrel this week because of the Black Widow/Scarlett Johansson issue, but does that translate to overseas audiences? Probably not. There is absolutely unquantifiable piracy going on each time a movie appears on a premium streaming service, and that is adding to a drag on box office overall. The strength of local movies is also a factor.

MORE…