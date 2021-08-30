‘Jungle Cruise’ Sequel In The Works At Disney With Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Returning To Star

With Disney’s Jungle Cruise crossing the $100 million marker at the domestic box office over the weekend, the studio is moving forward with a sequel to the film with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on board to return. Sources also confirmed to Deadline that Jaume Collet-Serra is also signed on return as director, while Michael Green is back to write the script.

Based on the theme park ride at Disneyland and Disney World, the film looked to have a a tough hill to climb to reach the $100M milestone after opening to $35 million at the domestic box office, which only four other films had crossed since the shutdown reset (F9, A Quiet Place Part 2, Black Widow, Godzilla v. Kong). Even with the Delta variant causing a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country and the film being available on Disney+ Premier for audiences to buy for home viewing, the film has shown legs in recent weeks, as its drops have not been as drastic as other films.

Johnson did hint on social media after the opening weekend that a meeting to discuss a sequel was on his schedule. This follows the news that Disney had closed a deal with Emma Stone to return for a Cruella sequel even though that film had brought in less then Jungle Cruise at the domestic box office, showing the studio sees potential for these properties going forward.