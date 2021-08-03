‘Jungle Cruise’ Chugs To $23M+ In Samba TV U.S. Households; Disney Pic’s Domestic B.O. Stands At $38M+

EXCLUSIVE: Disney’s Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt family adventure movie Jungle Cruise was watched by 777,000 U.S. Households in its first weekend on Disney+ Premier according to streaming analytics corp Samba TV. At a price of $29.99 that translates to an estimated $23.3M amount of revenue earned for Jungle Cruise in Samba monitored TV households.

Samba monitors streaming viewership in 3M U.S. households, those tuning in for five minutes. Disney reported that Jungle Cruise made over $30M worldwide in Disney+ Premier money from Friday-Sunday, along with a $35M domestic box office opening and $27.6M foreign B.O. for a grand PVOD and global B.O. start of $92.6M. The majority of Disney’s reported global Premier revenues on Jungle Cruise came from its streaming service’s U.S. subscribers. Samba TV’s data above proves that, even if it’s an incomplete picture sans mobile views, with 78% of the global Jungle Cruise $30M+ Disney+ Premier money coming from Samba TV monitored households.

Jungle Cruise’s first weekend in Samba TV homes bests the first four-day weekend of Cruella which pulled in 686K, or $20.6M estimated; another Disney theatrical and Disney+ Premier day-and-date release. However, Jungle Cruise‘s draw is lower than Black Widow‘s first weekend watch of 1.1M U.S. Samba TV households. Note that Disney doesn’t keep 100% of their Disney+ Premier revenue, rather must share around 15% with the platform provider (i.e. Google Play, Amazon Firestick, etc.).

In addition, the running domestic B.O. on Jungle Cruise has risen to through four days $38.6M. The Jaume Collet-Serra directed movie did $3.6M on Monday, an amount that bests the first Monday of Space Jam: A New Legacy by 20%. In addition, Jungle Cruise beat the first pre-pandemic Mondays of Johnson’s Rampage ($2.514M Monday, 4-day cume $38.2M) and Skyscraper ($2.56M Monday, $27.5M 4-day cume). However, don’t expect Jungle Cruise told like 2018’s Rampage which eased -44% in weekend 2 with $20M: The Disney family movie is losing PDFs, a big driver of first weekend ticket sales, to Warner Bros. The Suicide Squad this Friday and the whole Disney+ Premier of it all further eats into revenues. Then there’s the whole piracy of it all: Jungle Cruise was the No. 3 most burned movie after Black Widow in the No. 2 spot on Torrent Freak for the week ending Aug. 2.

More stats on Jungle Cruise in Samba TV Disney+ Premier homes: The pic was watched by 127K UK households, 48K German households and 16K Australian households over Friday through Sunday. The U.S. audience leaned lower income (under $55k) and non-white (Black +15%, Hispanic +36%, and Asian +21%). Of the top 25 largest markets, Miami, FL overindexed the most (+52%), followed by Sacramento, CA (+49%) and Tampa, FL (+33%). Of the UK regions, Wales over-indexed the most (+35%), followed by North West (+35%). Of the German areas, North Rhine-Westphalia overindexed the most (+28%), followed by Rhineland-Palatinate (+11%).