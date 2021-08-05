Josh Groban To Host ‘Eye Candy’ Competition Series On Roku – Watch The Trailer

Josh Groban is taking up hosting duties of the new competition series Eye Candy, based on Nippon TV’s popular game show Sokkuri Sweets set for premiere in August on the Roku Channel. Executive produced by Chrissy Teigen, the title was part of now-defunct Quibi’s portfolio acquired by Roku earlier this year.

“I first saw this show in Japan when it was called Sokkuri Sweets and was obsessed with how fun and silly it was,” the Emmy and Grammy Award winner said in a statement. “To be the ringmaster of such insanity is a dream. Bon Appetit.”

The series is centered around teams of celebrities and civilians who will attempt to identify outrageous edible creations designed to look like everyday ordinary objects. The timing of the new series couldn’t be any better as viral videos of cakes disguised as everyday items have been circulating around the internet as of late.

Celebrity guests of the series include Jamie Chung, Bryan Greenberg, Michelle Buteau, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Tiki Barber, Melissa Gorga, Caroline Manzo, Jeremy Jordan, Bridget Everett, Nico Tortorella, Aparna Nancherla, Nina Agdal, and Michael Ian Black.

Eye Candy will be produced by Main Event Media, an All3Media America company, and executive produced by Teigen via her Suit & Thai Productions.

Watch Groban tease what’s ahead for season 1 in the trailer above.