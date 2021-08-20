Josh Duhamel Joins Renée Zellweger In NBC Limited Series ‘The Thing About Pam’

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duhamel has been tapped to star opposite Renée Zellweger in NBC’s limited series The Thing About Pam.

Based on a true-crime phenomenon — the real-life, stranger-than-fiction story behind the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that was featured on Dateline NBC — The Thing About Pam is produced by Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co.

Written by Jessika Borsiczky, who will serve as showrunner, The Thing About Pam is based on the murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction later wasoverturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger).

Duhamel will play Joel Schwartz, the defense attorney for Russ Faria.

The Betsy Faria case was examined on several episodes of Dateline, becoming one of the most popular topics to ever air on the hit NBC newsmagazine. It also became the subject of NBC News’ popular 2019 Dateline podcast The Thing About Pam, which remains one of the most downloaded podcasts on iTunes.

The Thing About Pam is executive produced by Zellweger, Carmella Casinelli, Borsiczky, Jenny Klein, Mary Margaret Kunze, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold.

This marks Duhamel’s return to NBC, where he made his primetime series debut as the co-lead opposite James Caan in Las Vegas, which aired from 2003-08. He previously starred in another NBCU limited series, USA Network’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

Duhamel is coming off a starring turn in the Netflix original series Jupiter’s Legacy, based on the comic series.

In features, he most recently starred in Think Like a Dog opposite Megan Fox and in The Lost Husband opposite Leslie Bibb. Duhamel made his directorial debut at the 2019 Mammoth Film Festival with The Buddy Games, which he also co-wrote, co-produced, and starred in. Next up, he will star opposite Jennifer Lopez in Lionsgate’s Shotgun Wedding, slated for a June release. Duhamel also recently wrapped filming the bank-heist thriller Bandit alongside Mel Gibson and the action crime film Blackout. He is repped by ICM Partners, John Carrabino Management and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman.