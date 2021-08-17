Monkeypaw Productions Expands With Multiple Promotions Across Company

EXCLUSIVE: As Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions continues to expand its slate, Jamal Watson has joined as VP Production and Development. He comes from Overbrook Entertainment, where he began his career as an intern before moving up the executive ranks, working on such films as Aladdin, Sprinter and Hala.

“Jamal is the rare executive who understands production and development in the deep and holistic way that’s well-suited to Monkeypaw’s mission and ambition. He’s quickly proven to be a key member of the team,” Monkeypaw’s president Win Rosenfeld said.

Monkeypaw has also promoted Alex Kim to VP Development. Kim works across Monkeypaw’s creative slate in both film and TV, most recently producing the second season of The Twilight Zone, Lovecraft Country on HBO, and Hunters on Amazon. Both Watson and Kim will report to Rosenfeld.

In addition, Jasmyne Peck-Bailey has been promoted to Development Executive and Amy McLeish to Production Coordinator, with both working across Monkeypaw’s roster of upcoming projects in film, TV and audio. Earlier this year, Monkeypaw hired Keisha Senter as Director of Social Impact to drive key initiatives.

Watch on Deadline

Monkeypaw has grown into a cutting-edge production company with film and TV projects that have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist. With a robust slate of work across multiple platforms, the company’s overall film deal at Universal previously resulted in Peele’s Oscar-nominated Get Out and box office hit Us. The company’s upcoming releases include the horror remake Candyman, in theaters August 27; the stop-motion animation feature Wendell and Wild, from director Henry Selick; and Peele’s next directorial effort Nope, which will be released July 22, 2022.