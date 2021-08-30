‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Sets Premiere Date On Apple TV+, Releases Teaser Trailer

Jon Stewart ’s new current affairs series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, is set to debut globally on Apple TV +, Thursday, September 30, followed by new episodes every other week. The series’ official podcast will also premiere on Thursday, September 30 on Apple Podcasts and via RSS, with new episodes every week (where available).

The Problem With Jon Stewart is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep-dive on the most important topics that are currently part of the national conversation.

In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in discussion with the people who are affected by the issue under discussion, as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a potential solution.

The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will moderate interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes. Hailing from a multi-year partnership with Apple TV+,The Problem With Jon Stewart will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari alongside Stewart’s longtime manager, James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.