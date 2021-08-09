Jon Stewart And Pete Davidson Set Live Comedy Special In NYC Benefitting 9/11 Charities

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are teaming up for a night of comedy in New York City benefitting various 9/11 charities.

The event NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration will bring together some of Stewart and Davidson’s famous friends including Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Tom Segura, Wanda Sykes, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Ronny Chieng, Michael Che, and Amy Schumer on Sept. 12 at Madison Square Garden.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love,” Stewart and Davidson said in a joint statement.

The collaboration between the comedians is no surprise as both have connections to the tragic events that took place in 2001. SNL star Davidson lost his father Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York firefighter, who was last seen running up the stairs of the World Trade Center.

Stewart is a fierce advocate for the victims and was pivotal in the passing of the September 11th Victim Compensation fund. The former The Daily Show host is set to debut his documentary about the aftermath of the terrorist attack in No Responders Left Behind via Discovery+ on Sept. 9.

Watch on Deadline

In order to attend the comedy celebration, all guests must provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination and an appropriate ID matching the name on your documentation. Full vaccination means the day of your event is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster starting Aug. 11 at 12 p.m. ET until Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. ET as part of a pre-sale. General tickets go on sale Aug. 13 at noon ET.