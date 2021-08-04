Jojo Siwa Signs With CAA

Actress, singer and influencer JoJo Siwa has signed with CAA in all areas.

Named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020, she has 60.5 million followers on social media and 3.6 billion YouTube views on her It’s Jojo Siwa channel

She next stars on the small screen in The J Team, a live-action musical for Paramount+ and studio Awesomeness that she’s also exec producing. The pic starts streaming September 3. On the film side, Siwa is attached is star in Bounce, a drama based on Megan Shull’s YA novel that’s in development at Paramount Players.

Siwa did her first headlining jaunt as a singer in 2019, with “D.R.E.A.M. The Tour” playing arenas in the U.S., the UK and Australia. Its second North American leg was postponed due to the pandemic — including shows set for the Forum near Los Angeles and Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden — and dozens of rescheduled dates are set for next year. The trek in support of her first two EPs ranked No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot Tours chart.

She first gained national attention appearing on Lifetime’s Dance Moms with her mother Jessalynn Siwa, and her other TV credits include Jojo’s Juice, School of Rock and playing the T-Rex on The Masker Singer last year. She also voiced a character in the feature The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Siwa will continue to be represented by manager Caryn Sterling and attorneys John Ingram and Chad Christopher at Goodman Genow Schenkman.