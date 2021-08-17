Joi Brown Joins ICM Partners As Head Of Strategic Partnerships

Veteran record industry exec Joi Brown has joined ICM Partners as Head of Strategic Partnerships.

Based in New York, she will help connect ICM Partners clients across all departments to brands while continuing to lead Culture Creators, which connects global cultural pioneers with the new generation of diverse creators of culture via thought leadership, education and ideation to ensure substantive influence, economic growth and inclusion.

Brown comes to the agency after spending the past 21 years at Atlantic Records, most recently as SVP Marketing and Brand Partnerships. She has worked with such artists as Cardi B, Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Rita Ora and Wiz Khalifa and their managers to secure campaigns for tour sponsorships, music licensing, video product placement and more.

“I am so excited to join ICM Partners and get the opportunity to work across all departments to connect our renowned clients with strategically targeted brands,” Brown said. “The marketing world is alive with possibilities and I can’t wait to dig in and get working for ICM’s tremendous clients”

Brown will start her new gig after Labor Day, reporting to Mark Siegel, Worldwide Head of Concerts; Adam Schweitzer, Managing Director of Talent and Branding; and Lorrie Bartlett, Co-Head of Talent.

“We have followed and admired Joi’s career for many years and are excited on many levels to bring her into the ICM Partners family,” Siegel, Schweitzer and Bartlett said in a joint statement. “In addition to being a tremendous marketing executive who will add great value to our clients in all departments, with Culture Creators, she has become a magnet in the Black community, to connect aspiring executives with the leaders of our industry. We fully support her efforts and look forward to her leading that organization to new heights.”