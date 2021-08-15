A Sunday Times interview with Johnny Depp featured a claim by the 58-year-old actor that he is being “boycotted by Hollywood.”

In the interview, published on Saturday in the UK, Depp spoke out about where he stands with the industry and his film, Minamata, which is just being released in the UK. Depp stars in the drama as the photojournalist Eugene Smith. The film is directed by Andrew Levitas.

Smith was known for his “photographic essays” in Life magazine, but had become something of a recluse. Yet he was convinced to visit the town of Minamata in Japan to photograph and document the effects of mercury poisoning wrought by industrial pollution and corporate greed. He faced reprisals for his activities from the polluters, but still brought forth a compelling photographic essay.

Depp’s film has yet to be released in the US. Director Lewis has claimed MGM is “burying” the movie because of Depp’s legal matters. MGM has claimed the film is still on its future release schedule, but has not set a date for it.

Depp said the film deserves to be seen, no matter his personal issues.

“We looked these people in the eyeballs and promised we would not be exploitative,” he said of Minamata. “That the film would be respectful. I believe that we’ve kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should also maintain theirs.”

“Some films touch people,” he adde. “And this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything… For Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?”

The interview claimed that Depp trailed off, then added, “But, you know, I’m moving towards where I need to go to make all that… To bring things to light.”

Depp lost a libel suit last November against the publisher of The Sun. The suit concerned a headline allegation that he was a “wife beater” in relation to his ex, Amber Heard. He also lost his appeal in March of this year.