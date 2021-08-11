Joe Sugg & Caspar Lee’s IMG Joint Venture Margravine Management Hires UK Managing Director

UK management firm Margravine Management, which focuses on digital and social media talent, has bolstered its senior team with the hire of Joshua Brandon as UK Managing Director.

Brandon was most recently founder of management consultancy company Management 16. He previously served as President of Insanity Group North America and COO of We Generate and specialises in business development and talent acquisitions.

Margravine is a joint venture between IMG and digital talent vets Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee. The company reps clients including Byron Langley, Chloe Hayward, Dianne Buswell, Kyron Hamilton, Lola Clark, Mark Ferris and Rhys Stephenson.

Brandon said: “I have been watching Margravine from the side-lines for the past two years and I have been very impressed by their ambition and strategy. I am excited to now be part of that team and help with its growth, both in the UK and internationally”.

Lee added: “We are delighted that Joshua chose Margravine as his new home. He already has a fantastic track record of building media companies, and we are thrilled for him to be part of our journey”.

Watch on Deadline

Since starting their careers on YouTube in 2010, Sugg and Lee have carved out careers spanning film, TV and publishing.