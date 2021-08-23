Joe Carroll Joins Cast Of Apple’s ‘Five Days At Memorial’; Peter Porte To Recur In ‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Carroll has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s Five Days at Memorial, from John Ridley, Carlton Cuse and ABC Signature. He joins Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Adepero Oduye, Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Molly Hager.

Written by Ridley and Cuse based on the acclaimed nonfiction book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, Five Days at Memorial chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come.

Carroll will recur as Michael Arvin, a business development executive tasked with finding life-saving resources for people in distress hundreds of miles from his own location.

Five Days at Memorial is written and executive produced by Ridley and Cuse, and both will serve as directors on the limited series. ABC Signature is the studio. Author Fink will serve as producer.

Carroll is set to appear on the upcoming season of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. His credits additional credits include Pose, The Politician, FBI and New Amsterdam. He is repped by Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment Inc.

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock’s Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has added Peter Porte in a recurring role. He will join Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds and others.

The five-episode limited series is set over a long weekend, when John and Marlena travel to Zurich; Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans; Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels that, in the wrong hands, could have dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed (Rinna) as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.

He will play the role of Kyle Graham, an ISA agent.

Additional cast members are Days alums Thaao Penghlis, Leann Hunley, Christie Clark and Austin Peck and Greg Rikaart, Chandler Massey and Zachary Atticus Tinker.

Porte appeared opposite Andie MacDowell and Juan Pablo di Pace in Paramount’s Dashing In December. His additional credits include Lifetime’s Dead in the Water, ABC Family’s Baby Daddy and Hallmark’s Rome In Love.

His reps are Buchwald and Alchemy Entertainment.