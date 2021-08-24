Joe Biden Warns Of Terrorist Attack If America Doesn’t Leave Afghanistan Soon; Takes Swipe At Trump, Domestic Legislative Victory Wave In Delayed Speech

“Every day we’re on the ground is another day that we know ISIS-K seeking to target the airport and attack both U.S. and Allied Forces and innocent civilians,” said President Joe Biden today from the White House, throwing a new urgency and specter into the American withdrawal from now Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Calling ISIS-K the foe of the Taliban as much as America, and sending many pundits prattling in a new chorus, Biden seemed today to be working out a new rational in real time for sticking to his decision to exit America’s longest war.

“We are currently on pace to finish by August the 31st,” the President stated in his 12-minute long speech as both the State Department and the Pentagon cancelled their respective afternoon briefings. “The sooner we finish, the better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops,” Biden exclaimed.

Not for the first time in this foreign policy crisis set to see all U.S. troops out of the South Asian nation by August 31, the 46th POTUS made sure to take a swipe at the 45th POTUS and former Celebrity Apprentice host as well as calm domestic fears and a burgeoning and bigotry right-wing reaction.

“We’re conducting through security screening in the intermedium stops they’re making for anyone who not a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident of the United States,” Biden said of Afghan citizens being ferried out of their home in dozens of flights.

“Anyone arriving in the United States will have undergone a background check, and we must all work together to settled thousands of Afghans who ultimately qualify for refugee status,” the Democrat stated. “The United States will do our part and we are already working closely with refugee organizations to rebuild the system that was purposefully destroyed by my predecessor.”

Not taking any questions after his speech from the Roosevelt Room, Biden said that the G7 are “united” on the tactics in Afghanistan even as it appears more and more the Taliban are controlling the agenda and who gets to Kabul airport to try to get out. Proclaiming that the Taliban are “continuing to cooperate,” Biden said 70,700 individuals have been taken out of Afghanistan since August 14, with 19 US military flights in the past 12 hours having evacuated over 6,000 people

Pushed back three times from its original scheduled slot and hence more dramatic and covered by all the cable news networks, plus ABC, NBC and CBS as well as online, the President’s remarks come after endless waves of crisis Tuesday and one legislative win.

“Today the House of Representatives took a significant step toward making a historic investment that’s going to transform America,” Biden said at the top of the foreign policy speech. “I want to thank Speaker Pelosi, who was masterful in her leadership,” he added of the progress in multi-trillion budget and Infrastructure bills.

Having presented a sobering Covid-19 briefing earlier Tuesday, the administration’s key procedural vote in the House on Biden’s big bucks and wide-ranging Infrastructure legislation was a hopeful use of burying the Afghan lede by the White House. Stick handled by Nancy Pelosi and giving Biden some good domestic news cover, the members passed a framework measure for the $3.5 trillion budget that will now see the about to recess House vote on both the budget agreement and a separate and already Senate approved $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on September 27.

In Afghanistan, after the turmoil of last two weeks, fully loaded US aircraft are now leaving Kabul every 45 minutes.

The administration claims that 21,600 individuals have been evacuated in the last 24 hours alone. This morning, as the chaotic process of getting Afghan nationals and Americans out received wide spread criticism, Biden was steadfast in his declaration to fellow G7 leaders today in a virtual emergency conference that America will hold its August 31 exit deadline as long as things remain “on pace,” according to a White House recap.

Also on Monday, CIA Director William Burns held a then secret sit down with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on the situation in Afghanistan, officials have confirmed today.

In that context, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told a Geneva meeting Tuesday that she has strong intel of “summary executions” by the Taliban of former government soldiers and officials. As well, reports of more violent door-to-door searches and oppression of women and girls are emerging via U.N. observers.

Amidst the return of the harsh Taliban to power and a subsequent humanitarian catastrophe, POTUS told his international colleagues this morning that risk to US military personnel was the raison d’être behind the swift withdrawal and end of the 20-year war in the South Asian nation.

After days of soft peddling their theocratic approach, the Taliban Tuesday openly exclaimed that while Americans and other foreigners can leave, Afghans cannot get out the country – even as thousands crowd around the sprawling and increasingly restricted airport at Kabul in desperation of the horrors to come.

Keeping his options fluid, the poll lagging President is reported to have bit the bullet and asked the Pentagon to prepare contingency plans if events demand troops are required to stay in country in Afghanistan past next week. At the same time, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in an interview with Sky News today that the August 31 date is a “red line” and any extension would “provoke a reaction.”

Today, President Biden met virtually with G7 leaders to discuss a continuation of our close coordination on Afghanistan policy, humanitarian assistance, and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans who stood with us over the last two decades, and other vulnerable Afghans. pic.twitter.com/zFxjsm2W8H — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 24, 2021

Leading up to Biden’s delayed speech, there was hastily called and occasionally contentious virtual G7 conference earlier Tuesday took place against the backdrop of a deeply and deadly unstable situation in the now Taliban-ruled nation.

As well as that stern discourse with key allies, which Biden painted as a unity rally, there was a mysterious delay Tuesday in Vice President Kamala Harris’ departure from Singapore to Vietnam due to a “recent possible anomalous health incident,” according the State Department. “After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President’s trip,” the statement said.

The flavorless language used by Foggy Bottom is pretty well-established euphemism for the mysterious Havana Syndrome that has been affect U.S. diplomatic personnel since a first reported occurrence in the Cuban capitol in 2016. Leading to nausea, severe headaches, memory and hearing loss and more ailments, the syndrome is thought to be at the hands of a foreign power and has been detected in US and Canadian embassies in Russia, China and Germany, among other nations. Held back from around three hours, the VP traveled to Hanoi after all, arriving in the past few hours in the nation that saw America’s last humiliating military retreat.

The President did not mention the situation effecting the Veep’s travels in his speech this afternoon.