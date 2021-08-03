Joe Biden Says Andrew Cuomo Should Resign As New York Governor

President Joe Biden said that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign in the wake of a state attorney general investigation concluded that he had sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law.

“I think he should resign,” Biden said Tuesday, after he delivered an update on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March, Biden told ABC News that Cuomo should resign if the allegations against him proved to be true.

“What I said was if the investigation of the attorney general concluded that the allegations are correct, back in March, that I would recommend that he resign,” Biden said. “That is what I am doing today. I have not read the report. I don’t know the detail of it. All I know is the end result.”

New York Attorney General Investigation Sheds Light On Chris Cuomo’s Role In Advising Brother In Responding To Sexual Harassment Allegations

Watch on Deadline

Reporter: "Are you now calling on [Governor Cuomo] to resign?" President Biden: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/05qrP2f32u — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2021

Biden joins a chorus of top Democrats who also have called for Cuomo to resign, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Cuomo has refused to resign, leading to the possibility that the State Assembly could move to impeach him.

After Attorney Letitia James held a press conference to announce the results of the investigation, Cuomo’s office issued a video statement from the governor in which he again denied the allegations. In his defense, Cuomo also presented pictures of himself hugging and kissing other public officials, including Biden and Pelosi, ostensibly to show that he had no ill intent as a defense against claims of unwanted advances.

Joe Biden Touts Disney, Netflix And Fox For Covid Vaccine Requirements: “I Will Have Their Backs”