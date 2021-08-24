House Votes To Move Joe Biden Agenda Forward With Passage Of $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves the chamber after urging advancement of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named for the late Georgia congressman who made the issue a defining one of his career, at the Capitol.

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to move forward a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda: a massive, $3.5 trillion budget plan to expand social programs like Medicare, tackle climate change and fund pre-K and community college.

But the narrow vote — 220 to 212 — signaled the tricky process facing the White House and Democrats in the month ahead, as leaders try to appease the various wings of the party.

A group of House moderates threatened to withhold their support for the budget resolution until they obtained a guarantee that the House would pass a separate, $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by September 27. That bill would fund such things as roads, bridges, rail and water improvements, as well as a massive expansion of broadband.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement, “I am committing to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27. I do so with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage.”

Meanwhile, Republicans hammered Democratic leaders for pursuing the legislation given the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, as U.S. forces race to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies by an August 31 deadline.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters, “Our entire focus, Republican, independent, Democrat alike, should be nothing else than bringing our Americans home. We shouldn’t work on other items, especially the spending of trillions of dollars. He later said that the situation was “too important to deal with anything else.”

“What you are mad about is we are delivering for the American people,” said Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said on the floor, after a number of Republicans railed at Democrats and Biden.

Yet the vote on the budget resolution was to take place swiftly Monday, but was delayed as Democratic leaders held talks with party moderates to garner their support. Those lawmakers had demanded a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill before taking on the budget resolution, putting them in conflict with Democratic leaders’ timeline and strategy.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) dismissed concerns of discord in party ranks and what it means for chances to ultimately pass the massive legislation. “Democracy is messy, and Democrats are not a cult. We’re a coalition.”

Over the next month, Senate and House committees will fill in the details on the $3.5 trillion plan, something that already has triggered fierce lobbying in D.C.

A key question is how it will be paid for, as the Biden administration has proposed raising taxes on corporations to 28%, from the current 21%, as well as increasing rates for upper-income earners. But that will be a balancing act, as some Democratic moderates have expressed reluctance at the size of the plan and the tax hikes.

Some progressives, meanwhile, are watching to see whether the $3.5 trillion plan, now being called the Build Back Better Act, is significantly scaled back. That will make for delicate negotiations by Democratic leaders on size and timing. In the House, Democrats have only a few votes to spare. In the Senate, the 50-50 split means they have none.

Hollywood studios, along with other major corporations, oppose increases on the corporate rate. Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, tasked with writing the tax plan into law, responded with a bit of lighthearted exasperation when asked where he thinks the rate will end up. “Oh, God. Good try,” he said.