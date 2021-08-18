Joe Biden Tells ABC News “No Way To Have Gotten Out Without Chaos Ensuing” In First Media Interview Since Taliban Took Afghanistan

In a mini-publicity blitz amid dramatic news coverage and skeptical questions about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden’s White House turned to ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for his first exclusive media interview on the topic.

The network just released a teaser clip (watch it below). It will play a bit more on World News Tonight and go to town with the rest on GMA tomorrow morning. In it, Biden tells the journalist there was “no way to have gotten out without chaos ensuring.”

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted the upcoming interview – taped this afternoon — at the White House press briefing earlier today. The interview follows Biden’s first public address on the messy withdrawal of U.S. troops that had the Taliban on a victory lap through the nation that ended Sunday when its fighters took the capital Kabul and the presidential palace.

Evacuation of U.S. personnel have resumed but were stalled and extremely complicated as thousands of terrified Afghans mobbed the airport, clogged the runways and even clung to the fuselage of planes in a desperate attempt to escape the country.

The radical Islamic Taliban has declared an amnesty for all citizens, promised girls can go to school and is trying hard to present a more moderate during the transition phase, although many doubt it will last. U.S. and some foreign troops have kept a relatively open society.