First Lady Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Wants Fox News, Rachel Campos-Duffy To Apologize Over Comments

Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa suggested that Fox News and host Rachel Campos-Duffy apologize after Campos-Duffy suggested that the first lady “failed the country” by letting her husband run for president.

Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s press secretary, tweeted on Monday, “This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffyand @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the [trash] where it belongs.”

LaRosa linked to a story in HuffPost on a weekend edition of Fox & Friends, in which Campos-Duffy, talking about the chaos and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, questioned the president’s mental fitness.

“Who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this mentally frail in this position. …I”m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden,” Campos-Duffy said. “No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden. And if you ask me the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband, to love her husband, and not let him run in the mental state that he is in. I think she failed the country as well.”

Campos-Duffy became a weekend host on Fox & Friends in June. Her husband is Sean Duffy, the former Republican congressman. They both are former cast members of The Real World.

A Fox News spokesperson did not have an immediate comment.