Jesse Williams Joins ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ Hulu Drama Pilot

Jesse Williams may have found his next series. The Grey’s Anatomy alum has been tapped as a lead opposite Aubrey Plaza and Ramón Rodríguez in Olga Dies Dreaming, Hulu’s one-hour drama pilot based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez.

The pilot for Olga Dies Dreaming, written by Gonzalez and to be directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, tells the story of a Nuyorican brother (Rodríguez) and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park in Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Williams will play Matteo who is a collector: of music, of objects, of trivia, and mainly, of opinions. A passionate Brooklynite, he won’t just tell you where to find the best slice, he’ll drive you there to get it. He’d come across as a know it all if, in fact, he wasn’t so genuinely curious about everything. He’s a person keenly aware of people’s inclination to put everyone and everything into neat little boxes and he firmly refuses to conform.

Gomez-Rejon, who partnered with Gonzalez after reading her novel in manuscript form, executive produce the pilot; Plaza and Rodríguez are producing. 20th Television is the studio.

Williams, who recently wrapped a 12-season run as Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy, stars in the Tony Award-winning play Take Me Out and is also attached to lead a TV adaptation in the works at Anonymous Content. Additionally, he is set to star in upcoming film Marked Man and is currently filming Paramount’s Secret Headquarters. Williams is repped by Priya Satiani at Management 360, CAA, and Andre Des Rochers and Anita Surendran at Granderson Des Rochers.