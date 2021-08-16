Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Lynch, Sasha Pieterse, Nia Vardalos & More Join Netflix Family Film Series ‘Ivy & Bean’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned first that Netflix has set the cast for their adaptation of Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean and that is Emmy Award Nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emmy Award Winner Jane Lynch, Pretty Little Liars‘ Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia Vardalos, Garfield Wilson, Jaycie Dotin and Marci T. House.

The group joins previously announced Keslee Blalock as Ivy; Madison Skye Validum as Bean and Lidya Jewett as Nancy in the series of one-hour family movies from the streamer.

In the Elissa Down-directed and Kathy Waugh and Jeff Stockwell-penned screenplay, Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends.

Producers are Anne Brogan and Melanie Stokes as well as Lionsgate TV backed Kindle Entertainment.

Ivy & Bean reunites Netflix with Down after she directed the hit dance-comedy film Feel the Beat starring Sofia Carson, Wolfgang Novogratz and also Lidya Jewett.

Next up for Ferguson is Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear at Universal and the Broadway revival of Take Me Out in spring 2022. Lynch is a five-time Emmy winner including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Best Guest Actress in Comedy Series), Dropping the Soap (short form comedy or drama), Hollywood Game Night (2x winning outstanding reality host) and Glee (Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series).

Pieterse starred in Pretty Little Liars, its spinoff The Perfectionists, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice and X-Men: First Class.

Vardalos was nominated for original screenplay for her indie romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Combined with its sequel, the comedy franchise has grossed close to $460M WW. The movie also spawned a 2003 TV series which Vardalos starred in and co-created. Vardalos also wrote the Tom Hanks-directed Julia Roberts movie Larry Crowne.

Ferguson is represented by ICM Partners, Gartner Group Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson at GGSSC. Lynch is repped by Realm Talent, Adam Kaller/Duncan Hedges at Hansen/Jacobson/Teller/Hoberman/Newman/Warren/Richman/Rush/Kaller & Gellman. Pieterse is repped by 111 MEDIA, Inc and WME. Wilson is repped by Trisko Talent Management and Vault Entertainment. Vardalos is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano. Dotin is repped by Trisko Talent Management. House is repped by Red Management and Station 3.