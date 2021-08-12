Uly Schlesinger, Michael McKean, Anna Camp & More Board Paramount+ Pic ‘Jerry And Marge Go Large’

EXCLUSIVE: Uly Schlesinger (HBO Max’s Generation), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect franchise), Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!) and Devyn McDowell (Annette) have joined the cast of Jerry and Marge Go Large.

They’ll appear in the Paramount+ Original Film alongside previously announced cast members Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening, Larry Wilmore, Rainn Wilson and Jake McDorman.

Jerry and Marge Go Large is inspired by the true story of Jerry (Cranston) and Marge Selbee (Bening), a retired Michigan couple who helped revitalize their community after playing—and winning—the Massachusetts lottery.

Scheslinger will play Tyler, a university student who also plays the Massachusetts Winfall lotto game. McKean and Harada will play Howard and Shirley, a retired couple that are friends of Jerry and Marge. Camp will play Jerry and Marge’s daughter, Dawn, with McDowell portraying their granddaughter, Liz.

Production on the film is currently underway in Georgia, with Academy Award winner David Frankel (Marley & Me, The Devil Wears Prada) directing from a script by Brad Copeland (Arrested Development).

Gil Netter is producing with Levantine Films. Amy Baer is also producing via MRC Film’s Landline Pictures, with Kevin Halloran serving as exec producer.

Jerry and Marge is the first film to emerge from MRC’s Landline label. Netter, Tory Metzger and Renee Witt from Levantine Films developed and packaged the film based on an original article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post.

Schlesinger is represented by Take 3 Talent Agency and ImPRint; McKean is repped by APA and Harriet Sternberg Management; Camp is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Schreck Rose; Harada is repped by Harris Spylios at Davis Spylios Management; McDowell is with Take 3 Talent Agency, TANDM Talent Management and imPRint.