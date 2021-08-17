Jeremy Garelick To Direct Netflix ‘Murder Mystery’ Sequel; Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Circling

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Garelick has been set to direct a sequel to Murder Mystery, with the expectation that Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler will reprise in the Netflix film. There is a script by James Vanderbilt, and Garelick will do a polish. The fast tracked film will shoot in Paris and the Caribbean.

Sandler played a cop and Aniston his wife in the original film, in which they went on vacation and got framed for the murder of an elderly rich guy.

Garelick scripted The Break-Up, which starred Aniston and Vince Vaughn, and he made his debut as director with The Wedding Ringer, the comedy that starred Kevin Hart and Josh Gad. Garelick has been focused on building American High, a production company he co-founded with Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment, to make a series of provocative teen comedies. They acquired an abandoned school in Syracuse, with the goal to make reasonably priced comedies like John Hughes did, with teens navigating a most tumultuous time in their lives.

Garelick and American High got started with several films that included the Vince Vaughn-directed The Binge for Hulu, and the Pete Davidson-starrer Big Time Adolescence for Hulu and Neon. American High recently wrapped production on the Hulu comedy Sex Appeal, starring Mika Abdalla and Jake Short, marking the directorial debut of Talia Osteen. Upcoming, he will go into production on an untitled comedy directed by Sammi Cohen and starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho. Garelick also recently produced The Ultimate Playlist Of Noise for Hulu, starring Madeline Brewer and Keean Johnson.

Garelick is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.