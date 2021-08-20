Anti-Defamation League Calls For Investigation Of ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards’ Comments

The heat on new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards increased today, following news that the Anti-Defamation League has called for an investigation into his “pattern” of offensive comments.

The ADL published the following statement today on Twitter: “New Jeopardy! host Mike Richards’ disparaging remarks about Jews, women & Asians are no laughing matter. Stereotyping is an entry point to hate and his apology lacks acknowledgment of its harm. This reported pattern warrants an investigation.”

Jeopardy! began taping its new season today, with Richards taking the place of popular longtime host Alex Trebek, who died last year . Actress Mayim Bialik has also been named to host a series of specials and do the occasional guest hosting.

Richards has been a somewhat unpopular choice among fans since he was named as permanent host. The uproar surrounding him increased on Wednesday, when news site The Ringer reported on comments he made on The Randumb Show, a podcast he hosted for 41 episodes in 2013 and 2014.

The Ringer‘s Claire McNear, who has a new book out on Jeopardy!, reported that Richards made offensive and sexist comments to his younger female co-hosts and also made off-color remarks about Haitians and Jews.

Richards’ comments included calling one of his female co-hosts a “booth slut” for an appearance as a promotional model at CES and tying Jewish people to a comment about big noses\. Richards reportedly said, “Ixnay on the ose-nay. She’s not an ew-jay.”

He also asked his co-workers if they had ever done any nude photos\ and tried to check one’s phone for evidence. He also criticized a photo of women in one-piece bathing suits, saying they looked “really frumpy and overweight.”

The podcasts and their host site disappeared when The Ringer began calling for comment. Richards later issued an apology statement.