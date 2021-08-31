‘Jeopardy!’ Champion James Holzhauer Slams Mike Richards After Former Host’s Out As EP

James Holzhauer, best known for his 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy!, has slammed Mike Richards following the latter’s departure as executive producer.

Holzhauer, who is one of the show’s top-three winners alongside Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, the trio of stars of ABC’s primetime series Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, said on social media, “Do I think Mike Richards’s podcast comments were appropriate for polite society? No. But did he deserve the benefit of the doubt for the job he did running Jeopardy? Also no.”

After his initial post of Twitter (see below), he also posted a GIF of ‘Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead’ from The Wizard of Oz.

It comes after Richards was fired this morning from his role as EP on both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune by studio Sony Pictures Television.

Holzhauer had previously commented that the show looked past three “obvious” candidates when originally handing Richards the host role.

Suzanne Prete, EVP, Business and Strategy, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, said in an internal note that they hoped that Richards exiting as host would have “minimized the disruption and internal difficulties” that they experienced over the last few weeks, but added that “clearly has not happened.”

Embassy Row’s Michael Davies is set to help on an interim basis.