Apple In Advanced Talks To Win Big Auction For Jennifer Lawrence-Sue Mengers Biopic Package

EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing that Apple will emerge victorious for the big Sue Mengers biopic project we told you about on Sunday night with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence circling and Paolo Sorrentino attached to direct. Apple is in advanced talks to get this coveted package which came down to a run-off between the tech corp’s Original Films division and Netflix. There are still moving parts here and details are being worked out.

Apple recently shelled out $200M for a huge Matthew Vaughn feature Argylle. They also spent $120M+ for the global rights to Emancipation, the film package with Antoine Fuqua directing and Will Smith starring, and made a big commitment to Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, all of which Deadline first reported.

Pic is being written by Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan. Erik Feig and his Picturestart are producing. Lawrence’s producing partner Justine Polsky is also producing.

Mengers broke the glass ceiling as the female agent who crashed the Hollywood boys club of agenting with her brandishing an outsized personality to go with her client list which included Barbra Streisand, Candice Bergen, Peter Bogdanovich, Michael Caine, Dyan Cannon, Cher, Joan Collins, Brian De Palma, Faye Dunaway, Bob Fosse, Gene Hackman, Sidney Lumet, Ali McGraw, Steve McQueen, Mike Nichols, Nick Nolte, Tatum O’Neal, Ryan O’Neal, Anthony Perkins, Burt Reynolds, Cybill Shepherd, Gore Vidal, Richard Benjamin, Paula Prentiss, and Tuesday Weld. She died at age 81 in 2011, and Logan turned her life into a stage play with Bette Midler playing Mengers. Despite Mengers’ faithfulness to clients, she began to lose them in the ’70s and ’80s as agents like CAA’s Mike Ovitz were on the rise, known for hammering out big gross deals.