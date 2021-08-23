Jenifer Lewis To Star In Vanessa Bayer’s Showtime Comedy Series ‘I Love This For You’

Black-ish‘s Jenifer Lewis is set as a lead alongside Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon in Bayer’s half-hour Showtime comedy series I Love This for You.

Co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live), I Love This for You is inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia. It centers on Joanna Gold (Bayer) who dreams of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as “that cancer girl,” she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie (Shannon), the charismatic host at the network, all against the backdrop of a highly competitive workplace run by an unstable billionaire, where people play dirty to succeed.

Lewis will play Patricia, the icy, enigmatic founder and CEO of a popular home shopping network. Cybill Shepherd was cast in the role for the pilot, but departed the project.

Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers and Punam Patel round out the ensemble cast.

Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer, Dead To Me) will serve as showrunner and executive produce along with Bayer, Beiler, Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, Wet Hot American Summer), Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle of Annapurna, Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal and Allyce Ozarski.

Lewis earned a nomination for a Critics Choice Award, along with four NAACP Image Award noms for her role as Ruby Johnson on Black-ish, which is heading into its eighth and final season on ABC. Her other TV credits include the Emmy-nominated movie Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square and six seasons as Lana Hawkins on Strong Medicine. Her film work includes What’s Love Got To Do With It, The Preacher’s Wife, Not Easily Broken, among others. She’s repped by Innovative Artists.