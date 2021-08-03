Jeff Goldblum Joins Asa Butterfield In Stephen Fry’s ‘The Liar’ Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Goldblum has signed up to star opposite Asa Butterfield in The Liar, a film adaptation of Stephen Fry’s semi-autobiographical novel that will shoot in the UK next month.

Goldblum will play Cambridge don Donald Trefusis in the pic, which will be directed by Tony Hagger, who also penned the adaptation. Fluidity Films’ Guy de Beaujeu (Journey’s End) is producing. Metro International Entertainment is handling world sales.

Story is an LGBTQ+ coming-of-age spy caper detailing the reckless, irreverent life of Adrian Healey as he negotiates school and Cambridge university. It is at Cambridge that Adrian meets the mysterious professor of English Trefusis, who may or may not be a spy and may or may not have recruited Adrian.

“I hiccupped with delight when I heard that Jeff Goldblum had accepted the role of Donald Trefusis,” Stephen Fry told Deadline. “That uniquely perfect mixture of authority, eccentricity, intelligence, humour and charm is just what the character calls for…hurrah.”

Watch on Deadline

“It’s such a thrill to work with a genuine Hollywood legend who will bring the perfect kooky mystery to the role of Trefusis. I can’t wait to see Asa and Jeff working together; it’ll be very special and very funny,” added director Hagger.

Producer Guy de Beaujeu added, “Tony’s script captivates all who read it and his vision for the film is quirky, clever and beautifully realised, much like Stephen’s brilliant source material. This promises to be one of the must-see comic films of 2022.”

Goldblum is represented by Industry Entertainment, ICM, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.