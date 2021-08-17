Writer-Director-Producer Jeff Byrd Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director-producer Jeff Byrd, who recently joined Fox’s new drama series Our Kind of People as co-executive producer, has signed with APA for representation in film and television.

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed book, Our Kind of People, from Lee Daniels and Karin Gist, centers on the Martha’s Vineyard community of Oak Bluffs, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite come to play. The series follows a strong-willed single businesswoman as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and promote her revolutionary haircare line. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up the upscale community forever.

Byrd’s television directing credits include Star Trek: Discovery for CBS/Paramount+; The CW’s Nancy Drew, The Originals, Black Lightning, Dynasty and Charmed; VH1’s Single Ladies; Freeform’s Switched at Birth, for which he received an NAACP Image Award nomination; BET’s The Quad and Rebel; Hulu’s Marvel’s Runaways and Light As A Feather; Seventeen Again, starring Tia and Tamara Mowry; and over 15 episodes of the cabler’s critically acclaimed series Soul Food. Bryd also served as executive producer and showrunner for two seasons on BET’s revamped Teen Summit and directed the network’s TV movie, Rhapsody.

Feature directing credits include New Line’s King’s Ransom starring Anthony Anderson, Regina Hall and Jay Mohr; NAACP Image Award-nominated Jasper, Texas starring Lou Gossett Jr., Jon Voight and Joe Morton; Truth Be Told starring Regina King, Blair Underwood and Craig Sheffer, and Slamdance pic Book of Love: The Definitive Reason Men Are Dogs starring Robin Givens, which he also produced and co-wrote with George.

A protégé of Spike Lee, Byrd worked with the director on his earlier blockbusters Mo’ Better Blues, Jungle Fever and Malcolm X, before establishing himself as a sought-after music video director with over 100 credits, including Nas’ Nastradamus, a 3D classic that landed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Byrd, who currently serves as Co-Chair of the DGA African American Steering Committee (AASC), and was a member of the The Western Directors Council (WDC) of the DGA for 4 years, is also repped by manager Adam Robinson of The Rookery.