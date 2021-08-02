Jedidiah Goodacre, Jordan Buhat, Phoebe Miu & Lochlyn Munro Board Horror-Thriller ‘Margaux’

EXCLUSIVE: Jedidiah Goodacre (Finding You), Jordan Buhat (Grown-ish), Phoebe Miu (Upload) and Lochlyn Munro (Peacemaker) have joined Margaux, rounding out the cast of the horror-thriller that’s in production in Vancouver.

Margaux revolves around a group of college friends who are terrorized by a smart house’s sinister AI during a weekend getaway. Steven C. Miller is directing from a script by Nick Waters and Chris Beyrooty.

MPCA’s Brad Krevoy is producing, alongside Lighthouse Pictures’ Jamie Goehring.

Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Amy Krell, Lorenzo Nardini and Charles Cohen will exec produce and oversee the project for MPCA. Waters and Beyrooty are also serving as exec producers.

Goodacre, Buhat, Miu and Munro join Madison Pettis (He’s All That), Vanessa Morgan (Riverdale) and Richard Harmon (The 100) in the film.

Related Story Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince & Others Round Out Cast Of Elizabeth Banks' 'Cocaine Bear'

Goodacre recently starred in the indie drama Finding You and will appear in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi series The Imperfects. His TV credits also include Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Order, The Originals, The 100 and Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise.

Watch on Deadline

Buhat has been a series regular on Freeform’s Grown-ish for five seasons, portraying Vivek Shah.

Miu is known for recurring roles on the CW’s Riverdale and Amazon’s Upload. On the film side, she recently appeared in Collin Schiffli’s Die in a Gunfight.

Munro is a horror stalwart with more than 250 credits in film and TV. The veteran actor also had a prominent recurring role on Riverdale, and is set to appear in HBO Max’s upcoming DC spin-off series Peacemaker.

Goodacre is represented by RED Management & Canopy Media Partners; Buhat is repped by Play Management, Buchwald & Jackoway Austen; Miu is repped by Play Management; Munro is with Northern Exposure, Buchwald & Angie Edgar for Alchemy Entertainment.