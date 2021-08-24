ViacomCBS’ Jeanne Mau Moves To NBCU As TV Programming DEI Exec

Jeanne Mau, formerly SVP Global Inclusion at ViacomCBS, has joined NBCUniversal as SVP TV Programming Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

In the new role, Mau will drive diversity, equity and inclusion strategies for content across the NBCU Television and Streaming Entertainment portfolio including for NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. Her purview also includes Universal Studio Group entities Universal Television, UCP, NBCUniversal International Studios and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

She will report to Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe and Entertainment Content chairman Susan Rovner.

“Jeanne has the vision, experience and expertise to elevate our current inclusion efforts during a time in our industry where rapid change is a constant and viewers are increasingly vocal about wanting universal stories that better reflect the world we live in,” said Igbokwe and Rovner. “With Jeanne at the helm, we will be able to expand efforts across our entire television entertainment portfolio and continue to show that NBCUniversal is a home for nuanced and inclusive storytelling, a training ground for the next generation of creators and a changemaker in our industry.”

Related Story Peacock's Will Gonzalez Upped To EVP And Chief Data Officer, Direct-To-Consumer

Mau’s oversight will include spearheading NBCU’s diversity efforts in front of and behind the camera, and managing DEI initiatives like Female Forward and the Emerging Director Program, the Alternative Directors Program, Late Night Writers Workshop, Writers on the Verge, StandUp NBC, Spotlight, the Casting Apprentice Program, Diverse Staff Writer Initiative, Writer’s Assistant Program, Production Assistant Initiative and Production Office Coordinator Program, Entertainment Associates and Production Associates Program – Unscripted.

Watch on Deadline

At ViacomCBS, Mau oversaw the ViacomCBS Writers Mentoring Program, Directors Initiative, Viewfinder Emerging Directors Program and Nickelodeon Writers and Artist Program. Before that she was SVP Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion where she supervised the CBS Directing Initiative and Writers Mentoring Program, while also serving as liaison with other networks and studios in their diversity and inclusion efforts.

Mau rose through the CBS ranks and previously served as VP Current Programs, where she was responsible for the day-to-day management of shows including NCIS, Two and a Half Men and Criminal Minds.