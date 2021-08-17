‘General Hospital’ Pays Tribute To Jay Pickett; Streaming Memorial Service Set

ABC’s General Hospital paid silent tribute today to former cast member Jay Pickett, who died July 30 at age 60 while on location in Idaho shooting the film Treasure Valley.

At the end of today’s episode, a photo of Pickett, who starred as the daytime serial’s Detective David Harper from 2006-08, was accompanied by the words, “In Loving Memory of Jay Pickett.”

A celebration of Pickett’s life is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20, at the Nampa Civic Center in Nampa, Idaho, with live streaming of the service beginning at 4:45 p.m. ET through the Nampa Funeral Home website.

Pickett died of an apparent heart attack while filming a horseback-riding scene for the film.

In addition to General Hospital, Pickett appeared in soaps Days of Our Lives and Port Charles, and on primetime series China Beach, Dragnet, Mr. Belvedere and Perry Mason. He is survived by his wife Elena and their three children.

