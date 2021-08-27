Jason Statham Buzzes To Miramax’s ‘The Bee Keeper’

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Statham and Miramax are partnering for a third time with The Bee Keeper, a spec script by Kurt Wimmer which the studio has shelled out seven figures for.

A September 2022 production start is being eyed in London and Atlanta.

The Bee Keeper is a lightning-paced thriller deeply steeped in the mythology of Bee Keeping. Miramax is currently searching for a director. Statham, Wimmer and Miramax CEO Bill Block are set to produce.

“The Bee Keeper explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats. We’re excited to bring another iconic and irresistible film to audiences around the globe,” said Block.

Statham recently shot Miramax’s Untitled Guy Ritchie Project aka Five Eyes and starred in Ritchie and Miramax’s Wrath of Man which has grossed close to $104M at the global box office. Miramax’s previous Ritchie movie, The Gentlemen, released by STX stateside, grossed $115.1M WW.

Related Story 'Confess, Fletch': Miramax Movie Starts Filming Monday, Adds Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan & Roy Wood Jr.

Statham counts well over $7.8 billion at the global box office fueled by the Fast and Furious franchise, The Meg, The Expendables series, Spy, and the Transporter movies among several other action titles.

Watch on Deadline

Wimmer has written such movies as the upcoming Children of the Corn, Salt, Point Break, Law Abiding Citizen, The Recruit and 1999’s reboot of The Thomas Crown Affair.

Statham is represented by Patrick Knapp of GGSSC. Wimmer is represented by Verve and attorney Barry Littman.

Other upcoming Miramax projects include He’s All That starring Addison Rae and directed by Mark Waters; Mother Android starring Chloe Moretz and directed by Mattson Tomlin; Halloween Kills starring Jamie Lee Curtis, co-produced with Trancas International Films and Blumhouse Productions; The Georgetown Project starring Oscar-winner Russell Crowe and directed by Joshua John Miller; and Uncle Frank, directed by Alan Ball and starring Paul Bettany which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was purchased by Amazon. There’s also Silent Retreat, a comedy from Isn’t It Romantic director Todd Strauss-Schulson, and The Perfection, directed by Richard Shepard, starring Allison Williams and Logan Browning, which premiered at Fantastic Fest 2018 and was acquired by Netflix. Miramax Television concluded production on a six-part series titled Spy City, co-produced with Leonine, and starring Dominic Cooper.