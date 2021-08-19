UFC Teams With Netflix On Promotion Of Jason Momoa Movie ‘Sweet Girl’

EXCLUSIVE: Mixed martial arts organization UFC has collaborated with Netflix for branded content on the streamer’s new Jason Momoa movie Sweet Girl which drops tomorrow, Aug. 20, in all global territories.

In the pic, Momoa plays a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Merced).

To raise awareness of the film’s key themes of love of family and strength in the face of adversity, UFC and Netflix produced a short-form video that demonstrates youth self-defense techniques, entitled “How to Fight Like a Sweet Girl”. The video was produced at a recent youth self-defense seminar at UFC GYM in Huntington Beach, CA; led by former UFC lightweight contender and current UFC commentator Paul Felder. More than 70 kids and their adult guardians turned out for the event.

The video has been posted on UFC’s social media platforms, which count more than 166M followers.

Global full-service marketing agency 160over90 oversaw the creative, coordinated the entire production and distribution of the video.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Netflix to help spotlight this exciting film,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “The themes of Sweet Girl—family, courage, honor, justice, self-defense—are ideals we’re proud to support by leveraging the power of the UFC brand to connect with audiences.”