Jason DeMarco Named SVP Anime & Action Series/Longform For Warner Bros Animation & Cartoon Network Studios

Adult Swim’s Jason DeMarco has taken on a newly expanded role at Warner Bros. The veteran creative executive has been named SVP Anime & Action Series/Longform for Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios.

In his newly created dual role, DeMarco will spearhead WBA and CNS’ expansion into producing anime content. He also will be responsible for identifying and developing projects in the animated action genre to develop and produce series and longform programming for all audiences. Among his first projects, DeMarco will serve as the lead creative executive on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the upcoming original anime feature film directed by Kenji Kamiyama and produced by New Line Cinema and WBA.

DeMarco also will continue his role as SVP, Head of Anime and Action Series, at Adult Swim. He will report to Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim.

Watch on Deadline

DeMarco has been with Adult Swim and Cartoon Network for more than 20 years, beginning as a senior writer-producer and rising through the ranks of the on-air, marketing and promotions teams. He co-created the Toonami programming block and has managed the brand throughout its nearly 25-year history.

“I got into this business because I love action cartoons and storytelling,” DeMarco said. “Being able to work in anime and action development, two areas of animation I care about deeply, is a dream come true.”