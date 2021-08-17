Jason Alexander To Guest Star In Fourth Season Of ABC’s ‘The Conners’

Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Young Sheldon) has been tapped to guest star in two Season 4 episodes of ABC’s The Conners.

The eight-time Emmy nominee will play Pastor Phil, an unconventional cleric with a rebel past, who uses humor and unflinching honesty to spread the good word. The Pastor will encounter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Alicia Goranson) at an AA meeting where he is speaker of the night, finding that Becky is looking to him for spiritual guidance.

The Conners is a follow-up to the iconic comedy series Roseanne, which picks up with members of the iconic TV family of the same name, following matriarch Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) sudden death.

While living in Lanford, they continue to face daily struggles, grappling with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

The series from Werner Entertainment also stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

Watch on Deadline

Tom Werner exec produces, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

The Conners will return for its fourth season on Wednesday, September 22nd, premiering on ABC at 9pm.