Jane Campion’s ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Joins London Film Festival Lineup

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog will be a headline gala at this year’s BFI London Film Festival.

The pic will screen in London on October 11 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, with Campion expected to attend along with key cast.

The Netflix movie will debut in Competition at Venice and will also screen at Toronto and New York.

Pic stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The story, based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, follows Phil Burbank, a charismatic rancher who inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

The London Film Festival runs October 6 – October 17. As previously announced, the fest will open with the world premiere of Netflix Western The Harder They Fall.