James Ponsoldt’s Next Film ‘Summering’ Acquired By Bleecker Street And Sony’s Stage 6

Bleecker Street and Stage 6 Films have jointly acquired worldwide rights to Summering, a new coming-of-age film from director James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now).

Bleecker Street will handle the film’s U.S. release, with Stage 6 overseeing its international distribution.

Lia Barnett, Lake Bell, Sarah Cooper, Ashley Madekwe, Madalen Mills, Megan Mullally, Eden Grace Redfield, and Sanai Victoria star in the film, scripted by Ponsoldt & Benjamin Percy.

James Ponsoldt Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

It centers on Mari, Dina, Lola and Daisy, best friends on the brink of starting middle school, who realize their lives are about to change forever. So on the last weekend of summer, they set out to make the most of it. Nothing could prepare them, though, for the startling discovery they make while revisiting one of their favorite haunts. Instead of calling the police or telling their parents, they decide to take matters into their own hands by attempting to solve a mystery, which will take them on a life-changing adventure.

Summering is currently in production, and will be released next summer.

P. Jennifer Dana of 3311 Productions (The Assistant, It Follows) is producing with Peter Block of A Bigger Boat, and James Ponsoldt through his Ninety-One Braves banner, with Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson exec producing.

Elizabeth Grave is overseeing the project for Stage 6 Films.

“James is a true American auteur and we have long wanted to be a part of one of his projects,” said Bleecker’s CEO Andrew Karpen. “This is a unique story and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this film and the young and incredible cast James has discovered to screens across the country.”

The acquisition deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street, and with UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.