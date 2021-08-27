Bond Film ‘No Time To Die’ To Play In Official Selection At Zurich Film Festival

The Zurich Film Festival (September 23 -October 3) has scored a coup with the inclusion of anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die in its official selection.

The movie will play on September 28, the same day as its world premiere in London.

This is the first time a Bond movie has been in the official selection of a festival, according to the fest’s artistic director Christian Jungen.

“We are extremely pleased to be one of the first in the world to show our audience the most recent Bond adventure,” Jungen said. “We fought for months to get this premiere and had to negotiate every last detail with the distribution company Universal. Never before has James Bond been in the official selection of a film festival. I am further pleased that the ZFF has succeeded in this coup as it sends out a powerful signal that highlights the importance of cinema. The industry has waited more eagerly for this movie than any other.”

The movie will open in the UK and Ireland from September 30 through Universal Pictures International, and in the U.S. on October 8 through MGM via its United Artists Releasing banner.

Watch on Deadline

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old CIA pal Felix Leiter turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. Producers are Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The Zurich Film Festival opens with Taliban hostage drama And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead, by Swiss filmmaker Michael Steiner, and closes with Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.