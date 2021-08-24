Jaime Pressly To Headline & EP ‘The Porch’ Comedy In Works At CBS From ‘Mom’s Susan McMartin & Kapital

EXCLUSIVE: Former Mom star Jaime Pressly is eyeing a return to CBS, reuniting with the praised comedy series’ co-executive producer Susan McMartin for a new multi-camera comedy at the network. In a competitive situation, CBS has landed for development The Porch, starring and executive produced by Pressly, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios.

The Porch, based on an idea by Pressly, was written by McMartin from a story by her and Pressly. It centers on recently divorced LJ (Pressly), who returns home to the small North Carolina island she couldn’t wait to leave to bury a mom she couldn’t stand. She finds herself staying far longer than she ever imagined, reconnecting with the “porch” folks she never felt a part of and falling in love for the first time with the train wreck of a mother who is no longer alive.

McMartin and Pressly executive produce with Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment. Kevin Marco oversees the project for Kapital. CBS Studios is the studio.

Pressly is coming off her starring role as Jill Kendall opposite Allison Janney on Mom, which wrapped its eight-season run in May. Earlier this year, she received a Critics Choice nomination for her work on the show. Pressly won a supporting actress Emmy for her role as Joy Turner on the hit comedy My Name Is Earl, along with a Golden Globe nomination.

On the film side, Pressly recently joined indie The Re-Education of Molly Singer. She is repped by Gersh, Artists First and attorney Dave Feldman.

McMartin joined Chuck Lorre’s Mom in the second season as a co-producer, rising to co-executive producer in Season 8. Prior to that she served as co-producer-writer on Lorre’s CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, and was a writer on Lifetime movie Toni Braxton: Break My Heart and Californication among other credits. McMartin is repped by Link Entertainment.

At CBS, Kapital is behind hit comedy series The Neighborhood, also from CBS Studios.