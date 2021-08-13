‘Interview With The Vampire’: Sam Reid To Play Lestat In AMC Series Based On Ann Rice’s Book

Australian actor Sam Reid has been tapped to star as Lestat in Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire series for AMC and AMC+. The series, based on Rice’s book, is slated to begin production on its eight-episode first season later this year for premiere on AMC and its sister streamer AMC+ in 2022.

The book was famously turned into a 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise, who played Lestat, and Brad Pitt who portrayed Louis.

Rolin Jones, who co-created and served as showrunner for the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, is the creator, writer and showrunner of Interview with the Vampire. Jones, who has an overall deal with AMC Studios, will executive produce alongside Mark Johnson, Anne and Christopher Rice.

AMC ordered the series in June after acquiring the rights to 18 of Rice’s books in 2020 to turn them into a TV franchise overseen by Johnson.

Reid last appeared on Foxtel in Lambs of God, alongside Ann Dowd, Essie Davis and Jessica Barden and prior to that in 4-part SBS series The Hunting. He’ll next be seen in the ABC television drama The Newsreader alongside Anna Torv in Australia and in the feature film The Drovers Wife, which premieres at the 2021 Melbourne International Film Festival.

