‘Interview With The Vampire’: Jacob Anderson To Play Louis In AMC Series Based On Ann Rice’s Book

Cecilie Harris

Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson has been tapped to star as Louis opposite Sam Reid’s Lestat in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire series for AMC and AMC+. The series, based on Rice’s book, is slated to begin production on its eight-episode first season later this year for premiere on AMC and its sister streamer AMC+ in 2022.

The book famously was turned into a 1994 movie, which starred Brad Pitt as Louis and Tom Cruise as Lestat.

Rolin Jones, who co-created and served as showrunner for the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, is the creator, writer and showrunner of Interview with the Vampire. Jones, who has an overall deal with AMC Studios, will executive produce alongside Mark Johnson, Anne Rice and Christopher Rice.

AMC ordered the series in June after acquiring the rights to 18 of Rice’s books in 2020 to turn them into a TV franchise overseen by Johnson.

British actor Anderson is best known for his portrayal of Grey Worm in HBO’s mega-hit, Game of Thrones. He will next be seen starring in the upcoming season of BBC’s Doctor Who as swashbuckling adventurer Vinder. Prior to GoT Anderson was a series regular on British series Broadchurch with Olivia Colman, David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker. He previously starred in The Mimic and was introduced to U.S. on Showtime’s Episodes opposite Matt LeBlanc. Anderson is repped by Sarah Camlett at Independent Talent Group and Mike Smith at Principal Entertainment LA.

